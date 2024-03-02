Deputy premier Awang Tengah Ali Hasan calls for more venture capital, which he says will help provide financing for budding entrepreneurs.

PUTRAJAYA: The federal government should establish an ecosystem that can boost the involvement of Sarawak Bumiputeras in entrepreneurship and the economy, says Sarawak deputy premier Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“This includes streamlining and co-ordinating all forms of assistance, simplifying business management, reducing bureaucratic hassles, and decentralising approval processes for financing applications,” he said at the closing ceremony of the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 here today.

Awang Tengah also called for venture capital funds, that will be managed by the Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneur Council, to drive the local economy, Bernama reported.

He said it was necessary to provide incentives such as easy financing for budding entrepreneurs, in addition to helping provide business premises, training and skills development, and market access.

“These measures will aid Sarawak Bumiputera entrepreneurs in expanding their business,” Awang Tengah said.

As the Sarawak international trade, industry, and investment minister, he said it was important to have policies in place to allow competitive bids by Bumiputera contractors in the state when it comes to large-scale government-funded projects.

“It is crucial for both the government and entrepreneurs to demonstrate commitment by developing concrete and comprehensive action plans,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor highlighted his state’s commitment to strengthening its agricultural, industrial, and tourism sectors.

While acknowledging geographical challenges as a hindrance to developmental progress within the state, he emphasised the importance of improving connectivity between rural areas and urban centres.

He added that it would support grassroots Bumiputera economies in Sabah and lay the groundwork for a more inclusive and sustainable development model for the community.

“Empowering the Bumiputera community in Sabah by providing training, quality education, and enhancing their digital and financial literacy, as well as equipping them with essential skills, alongside basic infrastructure facilities, will enable them to compete nationally, if not globally,” he said.