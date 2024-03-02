The domestic trade and cost of living ministry will act against traders who unreasonably increase the prices of their goods and services.

PETALING JAYA: The domestic trade and cost of living ministry has launched an operation to ensure that traders do not take advantage of the sales and service tax (SST) hike to unreasonably increase prices.

Its minister Armizan Mohd Ali said the operations, codenamed Ops Kesan, kicked off yesterday.

“The enforcement will cover all sectors affected by the SST hike and their related chain of services. However, it will include monitoring sectors that are not affected by the hike too, such as food and beverage.

“Stern action will be taken against those who change the prices unreasonably or are found to have contravened the law,” he said in a statement today.

The ministry has also opened a channel for the public to register their complaints – via WhatsApp at 019-848 8000 or 019-279 4317, or by contacting the call centre at 1800-886-800.

The SST rate has been raised from 6% to 8% with effect from March 1.

The increase in SST will not apply for food and beverages, telecommunication services, and logistics, including the delivery of goods and parking services.