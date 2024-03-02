Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said companies taking part have agreed to provide TVET graduates a minimum salary of RM3,000.

PUTRAJAYA: The government intends to produce 100,000 technical and vocational education and training (TVET) graduates over the next five years to enhance the earning capacity of Bumiputeras, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Several companies participating in the scheme have agreed to provide a starting salary of RM3,000 for these graduates, he said at the closing ceremony of the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024.

The prime minister said several private firms had been selected “even though we are mainly focussed on Bumiputera firms and government agencies”.

The active participants include Petronas, Sime Darby and Telekom Malaysia. “This is just a small start and we hope more companies will take part in this programme,” Anwar said.

With the Indian and Chinese chambers of commerce also involved in the programme “we decided to help the Indian and Chinese communities as well”, he said.

“We want all these institutions to collectively train 100,000 TVET graduates, which will be majority Bumiputera, but also include Chinese and Indians.”

Gig Workers’ commission

Anwar, who is also finance minister, announced the establishment of a gig workers’ commission to protect the welfare of informal workers, especially on social security, contract negotiations and career progression.

“Taking into account the fact that more young Bumiputeras are gig workers, we want them to be protected by our social security system,” he said.

The prime minister’s call comes after a group of delivery riders called for government intervention following Grab’s move to revamp its earnings framework, which they described as being hastily done and without proper engagement with riders.

Persatuan Perpaduan Rakan Penghantar Malaysia claimed that Grab disregarded a previous discussion between riders, operators and the government over the revision of rates.