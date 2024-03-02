The Bersatu MP says he will let the courts decide his fate following the party’s decision to amend its constitution to prevent its representatives from backing the government.

PETALING JAYA: An MP from Bersatu who has backed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today he would not vacate his seat, hours after the party voted to amend its constitution to prevent the government from “buying over” its parliamentarians.

The amendments require approval from the Registrar of Societies before they come into effect. If the amendments are approved, Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said he would leave it to the courts to decide on his fate as an MP.

The new Bersatu rule automatically strips an MP or assemblyman of their party membership if support is shown to any other party or policy not aligned with Bersatu’s position.

“But we won’t vacate our seats unless the courts instruct us to do so,” Syed Hussin told FMT, referring to the other five Bersatu MPs who have pledged their support for Anwar. “I’m taking a wait-and-see approach in this matter.”

Syed Hussin, who is MP for Bukit Gantang, also urged his fellow MPs who intend to back Anwar to do so before the amendments are approved.

Earlier today, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said once the amendments are approved, the party will seek to vacate the six parliamentary seats currently held by MPs who remain in the party but have publicly supported Anwar.

Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman was equally determined not to vacate his seat. Neither will he retract support for Anwar because of the amendment to the party’s constitution.

“My constituents did not turn against me and in fact, since backing the prime minister, I was able to help them. I am standing firm behind my decision to support Anwar,” he told FMT.

The other MPs from Bersatu who declared support for the government are Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) and Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar).

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.