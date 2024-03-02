They have been evacuated to relief centres in Kuching, Bau and Lundu.

KUCHING: More than 1,000 people have sought shelter at relief centres in Kuching, Bau and Lundu because of rising floodwaters. The evacuees have been placed in eight temporary evacuation centres.

The state disaster management committee said there were a total of 1,193 victims from 367 families taking shelter by the evening, compared to 356 people as of noon.

The relief centres in the Kuching area include the community halls at Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Stapok and Taman Malihah, Chung Hua school in Batu Kawa, and Chung Hua school in Sungai Tengah.

Other evacuees are at the Balai Raya Kampung Senibung and Dewan Kampung Segong in Bau, and Pasir Tengah school in Lundu.