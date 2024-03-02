Federal minister Nga Kor Ming says Malaysians should work together instead of competing against one another.

PETALING JAYA: The real competition in a globalised era is between Malaysian and foreign companies, a federal minister said today, in agreeing with a call for the nation to redirect the domestic rivalry and compete on a global scale.

Nga Kor Ming said Malaysians should work together, instead of competing against each other.

“Malaysians should not be affected by outdated thinking that is shackled with a ‘zero-sum game’ mentality,” said Nga, who is minister for housing and local government.

He was speaking after attending the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 in Putrajaya today. His comments appeared to support the view of economy minister Rafizi Ramli on Thursday that Malaysia must redirect its focus from domestic rivalry between Bumiputeras and non-Bumiputeras to competing together on a global scale.

Nga said the success of the Bumiputera community was vital to the success of the government’s policy on inclusivity. He said unity was a crucial component for the country’s progress and required cooperation that transcended racial lines.

He said that fostering such cooperation could restore Malaysia’s reputation and respect on the world stage and help the country become the 30th-largest economy.