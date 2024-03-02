Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the allocation is to encourage and promote growth among Bumiputeras in the high-value industry.

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government will allocate RM1 billion to kick-start a Bumiputera entrepreneurship fund.

He said the fund is aimed at encouraging and promoting growth in the high-value industry among the Bumiputera community.

“We want to create more successful Bumiputera companies such as Aerodyn, Les Copaque, and Animosta,” Anwar said at the closing ceremony of the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024.

