The topic should not be taboo in modern society, especially in low-income households, says PAGE’s Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim.

PETALING JAYA: Activists say comprehensive sexual education programmes are needed to create awareness among both parents and children and encourage conversations between them about sex, amid rising statutory rape cases.

Parent Action Group for Education chairman Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said sex should not be a taboo subject in modern society, especially in low-income households.

“Campaigns can be conducted by distributing flyers and posters in public housing projects (PPRs) to create awareness.

“A parents’ toolkit can be disseminated via schools to help parents understand and approach sex issues with their children.

“Better education is the most important thing, so they can think for themselves,” she told FMT.

Azimah said parents need to engage in regular conversation with their children without appearing to be prying into their private lives.

“It has to begin with normal conversations to create bonds and gain their trust.

“When trust is built between parent and child, having more difficult and intense conversations becomes more natural,” she said.

Azimah noted that, unlike in the West, Asian parents typically avoid conversations about sex.

Early this week, Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Shuhaily Zain revealed that the number of statutory rape cases involving teenagers below the age of 16 has increased in recent years.

Based on police records, there were 202 more cases last year than in 2022 (up 11.8%), mostly involving people from the B40 low-income bracket.

Meanwhile, activist Vijayakumari Pillai encouraged people, especially those in PPRs, to adopt the traditional mindset of looking out for each other.

Echoing Azimah, Vijayakumari said parents and schools must also regularly educate children about sex and personal safety.

“It’s the parents’ responsibility to protect their children. We know some parents work hard to put food on the table, but they must take their responsibility further and talk to their children about personal safety.

“Schools also should regularly have talks about personal safety with primary and secondary schoolers. Children need to be continuously informed, and information must be reinforced,” the former social welfare department assistant director told FMT.