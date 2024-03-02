The petrol stations in Rantau Panjang and Jeli will sell petrol at unsubsidised rates.

PETALING JAYA: Officials have approved the construction of two petrol stations in Kelantan selling non-subsidised fuel exclusively to foreign nationals.

Construction of a station in Rantau Panjang is under way, while the conversion of another station in Jeli is awaiting approval.

A non-subsidised petrol station already exists in Padang Besar, Perlis, said Azman Ismail, state director of domestic trade and cost of living, Bernama reported.

He said the new petrol stations would deal with the problem of foreigners rushing to refuel at any station in the state and help to eliminate the smuggling of petrol and diesel to neighbouring countries.