Victims’ kin speak about how, one decade later, they still have difficulty coming to terms with the plane’s disappearance on March 8, 2014.

SUBANG JAYA: Ten years after Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared from radar, families of the missing passengers and crew are still waiting for closure.

Nicolette Gomes, 39, the daughter of in-flight supervisor Patrick Gomes, said there is still a part of her that imagines her father will be home someday, that he is just lost and will somehow find his way back home.

“But then reality sets in and you learn to accept life, but we can’t stop doing what we have been doing (for the past 10 years).

“We just have to trust that everything will be better,” Gomes told FMT at the 10th annual remembrance event for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 here.

Around 200 people attended the memorial, including transport minister Loke Siew Fook, families of the missing passengers and crew, and officials from various agencies who were involved in the search operations following the incident.

Intan Maizura Othaman, 43, wife of cabin crew member Hazrin Hasnan said she and her family had moved on but they are still seeking closure for what happened to her late husband.

“The nature of humans is that when we lose something, we want to know where it has gone. The whole world wants to know what really happened,” Intan said.

Following the announcement made by Loke that the government was ready to resume the search for the missing MH370, Hareez Danni Junaidi, 21, hoped that the government would deliver on its promises.

Hareez, whose father is Junaidi Kassim, another cabin crew member, said he was 11 when the tragedy struck.

He added that over the past decade so many promises have been made about the search, but there was still nothing to show for it.

“I hope that the government does something more and continues the search to show that something is happening.

“Don’t wait for us to attend this event every year and only then come out with a statement,” Hareez said.

Earlier today, Loke said the government is ready to talk with interested parties who want to resume the search for MH370.

He said he has given instructions to his ministry to invite marine robotics company Ocean Infinity for a meeting over its latest “no cure, no fee” proposal to find the missing plane.

Flight MH370 was an international passenger flight, carrying 229 passengers and 12 crew members, that disappeared from radar on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

The reason for its disappearance has not been determined.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.