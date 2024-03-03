The bus driver and a passenger were seriously injured, while 18 other passengers and the Hilux driver suffered light injuries.

IPOH: A bus driver and a passenger were seriously injured today when an express bus crashed when trying to avoid a four-wheel drive pickup truck on the Ipoh-Lumut Highway near Changkat Cermin, about 60km from here.

Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad of the Perak fire and rescue department said 18 others on the express bus suffered light injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was also injured.

Manjung district police chief Nordin Abdullah said initial investigations found that the Hilux 4WD vehicle, heading from Lumut to Ipoh, had suddenly switched lanes.

The action resulted in the express bus driver being unable to brake in time, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, he said.