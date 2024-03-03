He will lead the Malaysian delegation to Malaysia-Australia and Asean-Australia summit meetings, and have discussions with business leaders.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Melbourne tonight to begin his inaugural official visit to Australia at the invitation of Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese.

During the visit, Anwar will lead the Malaysian delegation to the second Malaysia-Australia annual leaders’ meeting tomorrow and the Asean-Australia special summit from March 5-6.

In a Facebook posting, Anwar said his trip would also involve several important meetings and gatherings, roundtable discussions and also one-on-one meetings with industry leaders in Melbourne, before going to Canberra on the last day of the visit on March 7.

The Asean-Australia special summit is held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Asean-Australia dialogue relations.

Discussions will be held on cooperation in various areas, including energy transition, human capital development, economic integration, connectivity, and maritime cooperation.

While in Melbourne, Anwar is also scheduled to open the Al-Taqwa sports complex, deliver a keynote address at the Invest Asean conference and host a dinner reception for Malaysians in Australia.

In Canberra, Anwar is also scheduled to deliver a public lecture at the Australian National University.