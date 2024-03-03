CAP says people must report any unfair price hikes.

PETALING JAYA: The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) has urged the public to be the “eyes and ears” of the government and report unscrupulous traders who increase prices arbitrarily following the 2% hike in the sales and services tax (SST).

CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader said while the SST increase from 6% to 8% from March 1 was warranted, there were ways the government could put pressure on businesses to curb profiteering, including constant monitoring.

But, he said, there was also a need to revive “consumer activism”.

“Consumers must become the eyes and ears (of the government) and report any unfair hikes.

“Consumers and NGOs can also share information with the public on malpractices (by irresponsible traders),” he said.

He was commenting on domestic trade and cost of living minister Armizan Mohd Ali’s statement that Putrajaya was keeping tabs on irresponsible traders who hiked prices unfairly after the SST increase.

Yesterday, Armizan said officers from his ministry had been empowered to take decisive and firm action against offenders under the anti-profiteering laws.

He said the authorities would also monitor sectors unaffected by the SST hike, such as food and beverages.

He encouraged the public to report instances of unreasonable price hikes and promised a swift response.

Mohideen suggested that the ministry place officers at popular outlets.

‘Set up price commission’

Tax consultant Veerinderjeet Singh called for a price commission to be set up similar to those in developed countries to maintain fair pricing practices in the market and promote consumer welfare.

He said the commission’s membership should comprise economists, accountants and consumer groups, and representatives from the finance and domestic trade ministries.

Its primary role would be to regulate pricing based on factors such as production costs, market conditions, and consumer demand.

It should also enforce laws on pricing through measures such as issuing warnings, fines or other penalties to businesses found violating price regulations.

Veerinderjeet said the commission should also advise policymakers to maintain price stability and protect consumers from inflationary pressures.

“The mechanism of this commission should be simple, where they decide if a price is right or unfair in less than two weeks,” he said.