Tanjong Karang MP Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi says Bersatu’s recent amendments to its constitution will contravene the Federal Constitution.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu’s new rule to prevent its MPs from defying the party position is unlikely to be approved by the Registrar of Societies, says a Bersatu MP who has declared support for the current government.

Tanjong Karang MP Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi says the new rule would violate the Federal Constitution’s protection of freedom of association because the rule automatically strips an MP or assemblyman of their party membership if support is shown to any other party or policy not aligned with Bersatu’s position.

“This (Bersatu’s new rule) clearly denies the freedom of MPs and ties them (to the party). I am confident the RoS would reject the amendment to Bersatu’s constitution,” he told FMT.

Yesterday, Bersatu members at an extraordinary general meeting had approved an amendment to the party constitution to prevent the government from “buying over” its MPs.

The changes came in response to the decision of six Bersatu MPs in recent months to announce support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said once the amendment is approved by the registrar, the party will seek to have the six parliamentary seats vacated. He said the party would seek written confirmation from the six rebel MPs about their support for Anwar.

Last night two other Bersatu MPs who had also backed Anwar said they would not vacate their seats.

Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said he would let the courts decide his fate, while Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman said he would not retract support for Anwar and would stand firm behind his decision.

The others who have backed Anwar in recent months are Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) and Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar).