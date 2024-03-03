State government to work on raising the Air Itam dam’s effective capacity to 50% by May, says chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

PETALING JAYA: Cloud seeding resulted in 11.5mm of rainfall at the Air Itam dam and 3mm of rain at the Teluk Bahang dam, Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He said the state government would continue to monitor the water catchment area at both dams before deciding on another cloud seeding operation, Bernama reported.

The Mengkuang dam on the mainland had recorded 47mm of rain over two days of rainfall in the area, he said after an event in George Town.

“We will closely monitor the rain situation and the National Disaster Management Agency will consider cloud seeding. If necessary, we will request more operations,” he said.

Chow said the state government would try to ensure the Air Itam dam’s effective capacity reaches 50% by May. The level today is 37%.

“Usually April will bring rain to Penang, but with climate change, we need to monitor the situation,” he said.