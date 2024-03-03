The retirement fund gave out a dividend of 5.35% for 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has declared a dividend rate of 5.5% for conventional savings and 5.4% for shariah accounts for 2023, both higher than the previous year.

For 2022, it gave out dividends of 5.35% for conventional savings and 4.75% for shariah accounts.

EPF chief executive officer Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn announced the rates today at the press briefing on the retirement fund’s 2023 performance.

He said the higher rates were possible because of the good performance of its foreign investments, which account for 38% of its total assets.

In 2021, the dividends for conventional and shariah accounts were 6.1% and 5.65% respectively while in 2022 they were 5.35% and 4.75% respectively.

The highest dividends ever declared were 8.5% from 1983 to 1987 and 8% from 1988 to 1994.

