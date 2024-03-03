Transport minister Loke Siew Fook says he wants Ocean Infinity to brief him on their latest ‘no cure, no fee’ proposal to search for the missing aircraft.

SUBANG JAYA: The government is ready to talk with interested parties who want to resume the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, says transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

He said he has given instructions to his ministry to invite Ocean Infinity for a meeting over their latest “no cure, no fee” proposal to find MH370.

Loke said he is ready to meet the company whenever they are in the country.

He added that the government’s position remains consistent in that consideration will be given to another search operation when new information and credible evidence have been ascertained.

“As the ministry representing the Malaysian government, the search will go on (when new information and credible evidence is ascertained).

“I make this promise that I’ll do everything possible to get Cabinet approval, to sign the agreement with Ocean Infinity to restart the investigation and search as soon as possible (depending on the outcome of the meeting),” Loke said at the 10th Annual Remembrance Event for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 here.

He also hopes that a new search would find something of note to provide some closure for the MH370 victims’ next of kin.

“Nothing can replace the loss of loved ones. No words can describe the sadness and grief of the relatives, families, and friends,” he said, adding that Malaysia supported the International Civil Aviation Organization’s effort to strengthen global aircraft tracking.

“Meaningful changes have been made to prevent a repeat of this tragedy, but I am also acutely aware that the task remains incomplete,” he said, adding that Putrajaya has not been in touch with the Australian government about another search yet but would make contact once Ocean Infinity had finalised its proposal.

Flight MH370 was an international passenger flight, carrying 229 passengers and 12 crew members, that disappeared from radar on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

The reason for its disappearance has not been determined.

