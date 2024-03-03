The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal said the date for the start of the fasting month would be based on the sighting of the new moon as well as by calculation.

PETALING JAYA: The Conference of Rulers has set March 10 as the date for the sighting of the new moon for Ramadan, marking the beginning of the fasting month, it was announced today.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal said the Rulers had agreed that the date for the start of Ramadan would be based on the sighting of the new moon as well as by calculation.

Last year, Ramadan began on Thursday, March 23. Many other countries, including Singapore and Indonesia, also announced the same date for the start of Ramadan.