Rohana Ariffin leads a faction which opposes Ahmad Jufliz Faizal being made president following the death of Ariffin Salimon in December 2023.

PETALING JAYA: Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) yesterday during which a new team was elected to lead the party

In a statement, the party’s information chief, Tan Kang Yap, said former party president Rohana Ariffin was elected president while Ezam Nor retained his position as deputy president.

The EGM was called by one of the factions in the party to elect the new leadership team following the death of party president Ariffin Salimon in December 2023, Malaysiakini reported.

According to Rohana, the rift in the party leadership occurred when Ezam was bypassed after Ariffin’s death, and vice-president Ahmad Jufliz Faizal was made president instead.

She said the proposal to hold the EGM was decided by the party’s central committee on Jan 28.

She also said the Registrar of Societies has yet to decide which faction is legitimate.

The new vice-presidents elected yesterday are former Kedah executive councillor Tan Chow Kang, former Kapar MP S Manikavasagam, and youth leader Sarah Afiqah Zainul.

RN Rajah replaced longtime secretary-general Koh Swee Yong.