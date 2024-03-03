Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil says he has invited Telegram founder Pavel Durov to Malaysia for more talks.

DUBAI: Telegram has expressed its willingness to work with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to streamline the regulatory aspects of the platform, especially in combating scams and online gambling activities, says communications minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the matter was conveyed by Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov in a meeting here yesterday to discuss issues involving the social media platform which has about 15 million users in Malaysia.

Fahmi said his meeting with Durov took place in a positive atmosphere during which they discussed, in addition to the regulatory issue of the platform, new technology and artificial intelligence.

“Pavel also expressed interest in holding further discussions on several cooperation opportunities with the Malaysian government.

“I invited him to visit Malaysia himself to continue discussions with several parties involved,” he told Bernama following the meeting.

Fahmi said Durov also expressed his desire to expand his operation in Malaysia.