Bersatu information chief Razali Idris says the MPs who have declared support for Anwar Ibrahim should not wait for a court decision on the party’s constitutional amendment.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu has challenged some of its MPs who support Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to vacate their seats immediately without having to wait for a court decision.

The challenge was made by Bersatu information chief Razali Idris, who said it was aimed at Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang) and Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang).

Razali said the pair had initially stated they were prepared to vacate their seats if Bersatu amended the party constitution to take action against those who defied party orders.

However, after Bersatu’s decision to amend its constitution yesterday, Syed Hussin, Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan) and Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang) had stated they would not vacate the seats as long as the matter has not been decided in court.

Razali told FMT: “There is no need (for them) to ask for political favours or wait for the court’s decision. They should vacate the seats immediately.”

The amendment to Bersatu’s constitution adopted yesterday will invalidate the party membership of an MP or assemblyman who does not abide by the party’s position. The amendment must receive the Registrar of Societies’s approval before it goes into force.

Earlier today, Azizi said he would challenge Bersatu’s constitutional amendment in court if it was approved by the registrar.

Razali said if MPs are confident that the people’s support is on their side and not with the party, they should give up their respective seats without having to wait for the court’s decision.

“The mandate should be handed back to the people to make the decision,” he said. “No need to fuss. Test your own strength. Compete on any ticket, no problem. We want the party seats to be handed back to the people.”

Two other Bersatu MPs have expressed support for the prime minister in recent months – Zahari Kechik (Jeli) and Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar).