Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the seats held by the six rebel MPs were traditionally held by his party.

PETALING JAYA: Umno will provide the candidates for any by-election that may take place in parliamentary seats held by the six Bersatu MPs currently supporting the unity government, says party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the seats – Kuala Kangsar, Gua Musang, Labuan, Jeli, Bukit Gantang and Tanjong Karang – were all traditionally contested by Umno’s candidates in previous general elections, Berita Harian reported.

“The seats have always been held by Umno,” he told reporters after an event in his constituency Bagan Datuk, Perak.

“The matter will be discussed with other unity government leaders to ensure that Umno’s candidates are the first choice if the seats are vacated.”

However, he said this was entirely dependent on whether Bersatu could indeed force its six MPs to vacate the seats they won in the last general election in November 2022.

Yesterday, Bersatu held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and approved an amendment to the party constitution, which seeks to invalidate the membership of an MP or assemblyman who shows support for any other party or policy that is not aligned with Bersatu’s position.

The amendment intends to remove the six MPs who have declared support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government. They said they would remain as Bersatu’s members to avoid breaching the anti-party hopping law.

Following the amendment being passed at the EGM, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said party secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin would write a letter to each of the six “traitors” as soon as the Registrar of Societies approves the constitutional amendment.

“Once it is approved, we will enforce it immediately. After that, Hamzah will write a letter to the six MPs for their confirmation on whether they indeed support the prime minister,” Muhyiddin said.

The six MPs are Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang).