Selangor fire and rescue department director Wan Razali Wan Ismail says the men were flung to the side of the tracks by the impact.

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Bangladeshi men were killed after they were hit by a KTM Komuter train near Taman Puncak Utama in Jade Hill, Kajang, yesterday.

Selangor fire and rescue department director Wan Razali Wan Ismail said they were alerted to the incident at 10.53pm.

He said five firefighters from Kajang station were dispatched to the scene.

“The victims, in their 30s to 40s, had been flung to the side of the tracks by the impact. They were pronounced dead at the scene by a health ministry medical team,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case has been handed over to the police for further action.