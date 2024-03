Woman reports RM3.5 million loss, which also includes designer handbags and jewellery, from her home in Sentul.

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was shocked to find that her safe, containing gold bars and cash totalling about RM3.5 million, had been stolen from her house at Padang Balang in Sentul here yesterday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Ashari Abu Samah said the 43-year-old woman also reported that there were designer handbags and jewellery in the safe.

He said the burglary was believed to have taken place between 10pm and midnight, when the woman and her family were not home at the time.