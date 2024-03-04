IGP Razarudin Husain says the pair are being investigated for sedition after they made allegations about Sultan Ibrahim giving Anwar Ibrahim a car.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper on Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, following allegations he made about the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, giving Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim a car.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said an investigation paper under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 has also been opened against Zahid Arip, former political secretary to Dr Mahathir Mohamad, for the same allegation, Bernama reported.

“We are completing this investigation paper and both individuals will be called to provide statements soon,” he said at Bukit Aman here today.

Razarudin also said police had provided additional information as requested by Interpol for the red notice issued for Adlan Berhan, son-in-law of former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Now, the police are awaiting further feedback from Interpol,” he said.

He also said police expect to start receiving body cameras by October.

“It is hoped that with the receipt of these body cameras, we can at least avoid allegations against the police and make our personnel more accountable,” he said.