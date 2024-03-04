Selangor exco member Fahmi Ngah says it is possible that taking on extra work to cope financially, and time away from family, could lead to an eventual split.

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor assembly was told today the cost of living is among the factors contributing to the state’s high Muslim divorce rate.

Islamic affairs and cultural innovation committee chairman Fahmi Ngah said the disparity between income growth and the rising cost of living can have negative effects on the psychology and social well-being of couples, leading to divorce, Bernama reported.

“When household income cannot cover expenses, they may seek additional part-time or supplementary employment to meet their financial needs.

“Due to busy work schedules, quality time with children is reduced, eventually impacting family institutions and leading to divorce,” he said in response to a question from Mu’izzuddeen Mahyuddin (PN-Hulu Bernam) about why Selangor’s divorce rate was higher than other states in 2023.

Additionally, Fahmi said, rapid development and the migration of people into Selangor contributed to the situation.

He said people who marry outside the state but later live and work in Selangor would probably register their divorces in the state, because they are required to do so under shariah law.

Fahmi said the Selangor shariah judiciary department has suggested conducting a comprehensive study to identify the causes of divorces in the state, which could be utilised by the state government or agencies to develop policies or programmes to help bring the rate down.