The transport ministry says seven proposals are being studied before drawing up the shortlist for Request for Proposal.

KUALA LUMPUR: It will take two months to complete the evaluation of seven concept proposals by firms and consortiums for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

The transport ministry said the project’s developer, MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyHSR Corp), is still evaluating the concept proposals before the government shortlists the parties for the Request for Proposal (RFP).

The ministry said MyHSR Corp was tasked with carrying out the Request for Information process which ended on Jan 15.

It was replying to a question from Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) who wanted to know if the government would guarantee the loan for the project estimated to cost RM100 billion.

The ministry said all interested parties had been informed that the government will not provide any loan guarantee for this project.

It said the government intends to implement the project through private fund investment and without any government funds.

To a question from Azahari Hasan (PN-Padang Rengas) on the details of the construction of the five Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) stations, the ministry said the costing details have not been finalised yet.

It said the government is still fine-tuning the project, which had been cancelled earlier.

An additional allocation of RM4.7 billion to restore the LRT3 project was announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of the 2024 budget.