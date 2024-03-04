PH’s Rasah MP Cha Kee Chin says such medical practices are necessary in the current environment.

KUALA LUMPUR: A backbencher has called on Putrajaya to exempt 23 practice categories that come under the Allied Health Professions Act 2016 (Act 774) from the sales and service tax (SST).

Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) said physiotherapy, psychology and occupational therapy are among the practices under the Act recognised by the health ministry.

“I understand that the ministry has requested for SST exemption from the finance ministry but there is still no decision yet.

“All these categories are medical practices that are necessary in our current environment,” he said when debating the King’s speech in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The 23 allied health profession categories cover three service groups: clinical, laboratory, and public health.

These groups include audiologists, dietitians, entomologists (public health), physiotherapists, medical physicists, nutritionists and clinical psychologists.

The finance ministry had previously exempted seven traditional medicine categories placed under the Traditional and Complementary Medicine Act 2016 (Act 775) from SST.

Among the types of traditional medicine that are exempt from the tax are acupuncture, traditional Malay medicine, homoeopathy, and Islamic medical practices.