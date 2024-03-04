M Kulasegaran says amending the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 will allow for effective protection of informants.

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is proposing setting up a centralised agency for receiving complaints and providing protection to informants under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010, deputy law and institutional reform minister M Kulasegaran said.

He said the proposed amendments to the act would enable exclusive and effective protection of informants, Bernama reported.

“This will further create a neutral, more transparent and unbiased environment in handling complaints of misconduct from informants.”

He said the centralised agency could provide special training and set procedures to protect whistleblowers.

“It will be able to resolve all matters related to the act,” Kulasegaran said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today in response to Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) who wanted to know whether the government intended to improve the act to encourage more people to report corruption.

According to Kulasegaran, the amendments were also aimed at ensuring more organised and clear workflow procedures for both the centralised agency and other enforcement agencies to avoid confusion.

“This is one of the government’s initiatives to combat any abuse of power, corruption and breach of integrity.”

Kulasegaran said he believed the amendments to the act would enable the government to strengthen good governance and increase public confidence in its efforts to combat corruption.