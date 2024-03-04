PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang will meet the police at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow afternoon.

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang will give a statement to the police tomorrow afternoon regarding his recent remarks on upholding Islam.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said Hadi’s statement will be recorded at the PAS headquarters in Jalan Raja Laut, Kuala Lumpur, at 2.30pm, Utusan Malaysia reported.

He said Hadi’s special officer updated the police on Hadi’s current health status and set the meeting for tomorrow.

“An investigation is being carried out under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” Razarudin was quoted as saying.

Last Friday, Razarudin confirmed that an investigation into Hadi was being carried out regarding his statement titled “The importance of upholding Islam” on Feb 20, in which the Marang MP had advised the Malay rulers against “looking only at worldly interests”.

Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah later expressed disappointment with Hadi’s remarks on the monarchy, which followed the Federal Court’s decision to strike down several provisions in a Kelantan shariah criminal enactment.

Sending him a letter through the Selangor PAS commissioner Ab Halim Tamuri, the ruler rebuked Hadi, saying that his remarks were “highly inappropriate and uncultured” and could lead to division within the Muslim community.

“If Hadi had been more cautious by examining and thoroughly understanding His Majesty’s speech (on Feb 15), he would have grasped His Majesty’s true intent.

“Why is he now questioning the position of the Federal Constitution as the supreme law of the land when Islam has been established as the religion of the federation since 1957, when the constitution was drafted?”

The sultan had on Feb 15 urged everyone to respect the Federal Court’s decision to strike down 16 provisions in the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019 on the grounds that they were unconstitutional.