KUALA LUMPUR: A key witness in Lim Guan Eng’s undersea tunnel corruption trial says he did not mention the former Penang chief minister’s name when he gave a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in 2018.

Zarul Ahmad Zulkifli said MACC recorded his statements in January and September of that year to assist in investigations into businessman G Gnanaraja.

He told the sessions court here that he had lodged a report against Gnanaraja for allegedly cheating him of RM19 million.

According to Zarul, he had paid Gnanaraja the RM19 million thinking the businessman would assist him to “close” money laundering investigations.

He also alleged that the money was paid so he could get close to former prime minister Najib Razak through Gnanaraja.

Lim’s lawyer Haijan Omar then asked Zarul whether a sum of RM2 million – allegedly given to Lim – was part of the RM19 million paid to Gnanaraja.

Zarul answered in the affirmative.

However, he said he made no mention of Lim and the alleged RM2 million to MACC.

Haijan: It was clear in your mind that the RM2 million, (which was part of the RM19 million) was paid to settle your money laundering case and to get close to the former prime minister?

Zarul: I do not agree to your suggestion and I want to offer my explanation.

The lawyer then replied that during this stage, Zarul only needed to respond with a “yes” or “no” answer.

However, Zarul insisted that he should be given the right to give his full answer, telling Haijan that his question was “misleading”.

Trial judge Azura Alwi then told Zarul he simply needed to agree or disagree with what Haijan was suggesting, and that he can provide further explanation when the prosecution conducts their re-examination.

The hearing continues on March 6.

Lim is standing trial on charges of using his position as then Penang chief minister to ask Zarul for a 10% cut of the profits from the undersea tunnel project and accepting RM3.3 million in kickbacks from the businessman.

He is also accused of two counts of dishonestly misappropriating RM208.7 million worth of state land from two companies.