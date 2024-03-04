Murky and erratically supplied water have been the bane of the island’s residents.

LANGKAWI: A family of 13 in Langkawi is facing a challenging year as water scarcity grips their daily lives, made worse by supply issues and the recent dry weather.

Norhasmiza Hamid, 39, said getting water only twice a day for brief periods – once before dawn prayers and again after sunset – has been a daily struggle. Moreover, even this limited supply is tainted, as the water is murky, resembling light coffee.

Water tankers from the state water company fill 100-litre blue tanks outside her home “once in a while”.

“How’s that supposed to last for 13 people, and for how long?

“When there is piped water, it is a slow stream, as almost 80% (of Langkawi’s residents) use water pumps. These people get water faster. Filling a tub to shower takes us two hours, and our water bill last month was RM47,” she told FMT.

Norhasmiza works in a travel agency at Desa Wang Tok Rendong, an organised village scheme in Kuah. Her burden is made heavier as she has to care for a seven-year-old daughter with a long list of congenital problems, and a brother-in-law in the final stages of kidney failure.

“We fill up bottles of mineral water and bring them home. I am at the laundromat every day. We don’t even get to cook proper meals,” she said.

In Ulu Melaka, residents like Shahanaaz Habib face a similar predicament, resorting to bathing at nearby waterfalls because of the dirty water supply.

Shahanaaz said the water she gets is also discoloured, making everyday tasks like cooking and washing daunting.

“The water is brownish. You let it run and then it becomes a little yellow. The next morning, it’s brown again,” she said.

She said she was surprised to see “green water” at a hotel’s swimming pool, with the staff there assuring her that it is not harmful.

Tourism industry veteran Phisol Ishak said the water woes are threatening Langkawi’s tourism industry, a cornerstone of the island’s economy, and must be addressed to safeguard the island’s reputation.

“Three weeks ago, we had a 24-hour water cut. Incidents like this should be avoided as the island may get a bad rap from tourists. And, as you know, the residents here largely rely on tourism revenue,” he said.

Phisol said he has learnt that Putrajaya is planning to resolve the issue by taking several measures, which he said should be hastened.

Langkawi’s water is mainly supplied from the mainland via Perlis through 35km of subsea pipes. However, the supply has faced challenges because of the El Nino phenomenon and pipe leaks, leading to a severe water shortage on the island, according to Kedah water company Syarikat Air Darul Aman (Sada).

In a statement on Feb 5, Sada said the island’s major rivers have dried up significantly, preventing water treatment plants from working optimally.

It said the areas affected by water interruptions are Kuah, Kisap, Kilim, Perana, Bayas, Ulu Melaka, Temoyong, Pantai Cenang, Pantai Tengah and the surrounding areas.

FMT has contacted Sada for comment.