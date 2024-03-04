The Masjid Tanah MP claims the tourism, arts and culture ministry has made no visible preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

KUALA LUMPUR: Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) has criticised tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing, claiming that his ministry has not been forthcoming with information on its Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026) campaign.

The Bersatu MP said as of today, the ministry has made no visible preparations to ensure the success of VMY2026.

“What theme will the ministry introduce in conjunction with VMY2026? What are the main highlights they want to showcase, as the government did in 1990 and 2007?

“What tagline will be used to attract foreign tourists to visit Malaysia in two years’ time? What is the target for tourist arrivals in 2026? How much revenue is expected to be collected?

“Is there already an official logo, mascot and theme song for VMY2026?” she asked in the Dewan Rakyat.

On Jan 1, Tiong said strategic cooperation among ministries, state governments, industry players, and public support over the next three years is crucial for the success of VMY2026.

He said this was important as his ministry is targeting 35.6 million foreign tourists and an estimated domestic spend of RM147.1 billion for VMY2026.

Mas Ermieyati, a former deputy tourism and culture minister, also accused Tiong of courting controversy rather than presenting a proper plan for VMY2026.

She cited his move to demote Tourism Malaysia director-general Ammar Abd Ghapar to deputy director-general last month.

Tiong had said that Ammar was demoted after failing to make use of numerous opportunities to improve his performance.

Ammar later voiced dissatisfaction over being forced to vacate his post under such circumstances after serving the ministry for 36 years.

