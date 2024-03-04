The new benchmark will come into effect on April 1 through the Mandatory Standards for Quality of Service.

KUALA LUMPUR: Service providers are required to ensure a minimum average download speed of 7.7 Mbps this year when the Mandatory Standards for Quality of Service (MSQoS) for wireless broadband comes into effect on April 1, the Dewan Rakyat heard.

Deputy communications minister Teo Nie Ching said that under the revised MSQoS, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has also set a minimum average download speed of 10 Mbps beginning next year.

“The MSQoS for our wireless broadband service has been updated as part of efforts to improve internet service quality in the country.

“For example, we previously required no fewer than 90 service test samples to achieve a download speed of 2.5 Mbps or higher. When the new standards come into force, the average download speed should not be less than 7.7 Mbps,” she said.

Teo was replying to a supplementary question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) about the ministry’s strategy to resolve internet service quality issues in the country, especially in Kelantan.

To the original question from Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis) on telecommunications and internet coverage in Tanjong Manis, Sarawak, Teo said coverage had reached 89.57% of populated areas as of the fourth quarter of 2023.

As of the same period, she said, six of 13 new towers have been built and commenced operations, while five are still under construction while two are having their transmitters installed.

“Apart from that, all the existing 65 transmitting stations have been upgraded and 1,649 of 3,225 premises have been equipped with access to fibre optic broadband service with gigabit capabilities.

“The rest of the planned initiatives are expected to be completed in stages by the end of 2025,” she said.

Teo said that apart from the National Digital Network Plan initiative, the Sarawak government is building 600 new towers under its SMART 600 initiative, through the Sarawak Multimedia Authority and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Bhd, to enhance mobile broadband coverage in the state.