The prime minister promises to do what needs to be done after transport minister Loke Siew Fook invites deepsea exploration firm Ocean Infinity to make a proposal to renew the search.

SYDNEY: Malaysia is willing to re-open an investigation into the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in 2014 if there is compelling new evidence, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said, Reuters reported.

In January 2017, Malaysia, along with Australia and China, ended a fruitless two-year US$130 million underwater hunt for the Boeing 777 that vanished with 239 aboard, en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014.

“We have taken the position that if there is a compelling case, evidence that it needs to be re-opened, we’re certainly happy to re-open,” Anwar told a press conference in Melbourne on the sidelines of an Asean-Australia summit.

“Whatever needs to be done must be done,” he said.

Yesterday, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the government was ready to talk with interested parties who want to resume the search for the missing plane.

He said he has given instructions to his ministry to invite deepsea exploration firm Ocean Infinity for a meeting over their latest “no cure, no fee” proposal to find MH370.

Ocean Infinity said its experts were narrowing the search area “down to one in which success becomes potentially achievable”.