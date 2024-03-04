Ocean Infinity’s deepsea exploration vessels have been used in the search for the missing Malaysian Airlines aircraft, believed to have crashed in the Indian Ocean. (Ocean Infinity pic)

PETALING JAYA: Deepsea exploration firm Ocean Infinity hopes to resume the search for the missing Malaysian Airlines aircraft on flight MH370, with experts narrowing the search area “down to one in which success becomes potentially achievable”.

The company’s CEO, Oliver Plunkett, said the company hopes to “get back to the search soon” hours after the government invited the firm to discuss its proposal to resume the search, called off five years ago.

Earlier today, transport minister Loke Siew Fook revealed that he had instructed his ministry to invite Ocean Infinity for a meeting over the firm’s latest “no cure, no fee” proposal to find MH370.

The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 with 229 passengers and 12 crew on board, disappeared while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Scientists using satellite transponder data later said the aircraft made a U-turn in the South China Sea, flew across the peninsula and around Sumatra and crashed in the deep southern Indian Ocean west of Australia.

“Finding MH370 and bringing some resolution for all connected with the loss of the aircraft has been a constant in our minds since we left the southern Indian Ocean in 2018,” Plunkett said in a statement.

He said the company had been working with many experts, some outside of Ocean Infinity, to continue analysing the data in the hope of narrowing the search area down.