Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will propose a motion tomorrow to suspend the Bersatu MP following his remarks when debating the King’s speech.

PETALING JAYA: The government will propose for Bersatu’s Wan Saiful Wan Jan to be suspended from the Dewan Rakyat for six months after the Tasek Gelugor MP allegedly accused the prime minister of abusing his power.

According to the Dewan Rakyat’s order of business for tomorrow, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will propose the motion.

Wan Saiful is said to have made the remarks last Wednesday when debating the King’s speech in the House.

“Corruption means abuse of power. And he who abuses his power meets with His Majesty every week before the Cabinet meeting,” he is alleged to have said.

According to the motion, Zahid said Wan Saiful’s remark implicitly accused the prime minister of being a leader who abuses his power.

He also said Wan Saiful has cast unfounded aspersions on the prime minister even though the Speaker had repeatedly directed him not to make such statements.

“As such, it is agreed that Wan Saiful must be suspended from serving the meeting (Dewan Rakyat proceedings) for six months from the date this motion is approved,” the motion reads.

FMT has reached out to Bersatu leaders for comment.