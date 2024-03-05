The prime minister says this shows Australia’s interest and their confidence in the policies announced by the Malaysian government.

MELBOURNE: Major Australian companies have shown interest to invest a total of RM24.5 billion in Malaysia, including expanding existing investments, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said this was expressed to him during his meeting with more than 20 Australian companies in Melbourne on Tuesday, the second day of his official visit to Australia.

Among the potential investments are from data centre operators AirTrunk and NextDC which plan to spend about RM11 billion and RM3 billion, respectively, he said.

He said that mining firm Lynas is also keen to invest a further RM1 billion while other companies that are potential investors include Fortescue, Macquarie Group and Arnott’s Group.

“This is an achievement to be proud of, (as it) shows Australia’s interest and their confidence in the policies that we have announced,” he told the Malaysian media here, adding that these potential investments would create jobs for about 1,200 skilled workers in Malaysia.

Anwar also said that the amount of potential investments exceeded an earlier estimate made by the investment, trade and industry ministry.

In conjunction with his visit, Anwar said Malaysia recorded potential exports of over RM900 million to Australia in terms of trade, consisting of products such as urea, timber, food, and electrical components.

He added that the government had provided clarifications where necessary to give Australian investors and businesses confidence in Malaysia’s prospects.