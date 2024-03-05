The menteri besar claims that measures have been taken to ensure no rice is supplied to the state.

PETALING JAYA: The Kedah legislative assembly was told that certain parties were trying to prevent the state government’s efforts to produce its own brand of rice, or “Kedah rice”.

Menteri besar Sanusi Nor claimed that these parties were taking measures to ensure that no rice would be supplied to Kedah and also hindering the state from producing rice and making it available at a lower price.

“The nation’s rice industry is currently in disarray, primarily due to the greed of entrepreneurs, which must be curbed promptly through law enforcement.

“Despite Kedah’s significant role as a rice producer, we’ve been informed that we have no authority over rice production and its marketing.

“When we announced our plan to produce ‘Kedah rice’, there was a swift reaction aimed at preventing anyone from selling rice to Kedah,” Bernama reported him as saying in reply to a supplementary question from Najmi Ahmad (PN-Kupang) at the state assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar.

Najmi had asked about the state government’s efforts to secure its food supply amid the global food crisis.

Sanusi announced last month that the Kedah government planned to introduce a special “Kedah rice” which would be sold at a cheaper price than the current market rate for white rice.

Meanwhile, replying to a supplementary question from Hayati Othman (PN-Tokai), Sanusi said the state government was committed to building a land bridge in Sanglang, Kubang Pasu, in preparation for global economic challenges, by 2040.

He said meetings had been held and the government planned to approve the construction of a port in Sanglang, connecting to Songkhla via Segenting Kra, Thailand.

He highlighted the importance of the project, adding that the construction would cover an area of 4,000 acres (almost 1,200ha) and the land bridge would shorten transportation routes through Kedah.

Hayati had asked about Kedah’s readiness to face future challenges if the Melaka Straits ceased to be its main route as a result of Thailand’s potential collaboration with China to construct a port and land bridge.