Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham says everyone has a role to play to help the government repay the national debt in the shortest time possible.

KUALA LUMPUR: A government backbencher has urged civil servants to practise moderation in celebrating festivities and work harder to help Putrajaya strengthen the country’s financial position.

Ngeh Koo Ham (PH-Beruas) said everybody, including civil servants, have a role to play in increasing national productivity and income in order to “repay all the (national) debt in the shortest time possible”.

“We can celebrate the festivities, but let’s not overdo it. Let’s not spend a whole month celebrating,” he said while debating the king’s speech in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said, for example, each district should organise only one day for a major celebration.

“Let’s not have celebrations in every department, to the extent that it hampers work. If approval for projects are delayed, this will result in additional costs for developers.

“Ultimately, it’s the citizens who bear the burden of these cost increases,” Ngeh added.