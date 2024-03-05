The deputy prime minister says he will also invite industry players from other countries with TVET institutes in Malaysia.

BANGI: A German industry representative will join the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council to share their knowledge, experience and technology with local students, said deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid, who chairs the National TVET Council committee, said he would also invite industry players from other countries with TVET institutes in Malaysia to join the council.

“The German ambassador will hold discussions with industry players from his country, and a German company CEO will be chosen to sit on the National TVET Council,” he told reporters after the Industry Advisory Council summit at the German-Malaysian Institute (GMI).

Zahid said German companies in the country could sign agreements to employ TVET graduates here and offer them “premium” salaries.

He said this was not a new approach as he had announced in Parliament that 238 such agreements had already been signed, alongside 10,000 agreements between the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers members and the higher education ministry.

Zahid added that more than 10,200 companies had agreed to conduct TVET education and supplement their workforces with TVET graduates.