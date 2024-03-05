Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid says the notice submitted last Friday was returned as the organisers had failed to complete a form.

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have denied rejecting a notice for a women’s march four times, as claimed by the organisers.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the group, Women’s March Malaysia had submitted the notice last Friday, but it was returned to them as they were required to complete a form containing 14 questions.

“We have no idea about the other three attempts, but we called them after that to ask where else they submitted the incomplete forms,” he told reporters after officiating a back-to-school programme at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said he would check on the claims with the Dang Wangi police headquarters, but reiterated that the notice might have been rejected because the organisers failed to answer all the required questions.

The organisers said they managed to submit the notice yesterday.

FMT has learned that the organisers had only filled in the answers for nine out of the 14 questions. One of the remaining questions is related to permission from the premises or landowner to use the venue for the gathering.

Allaudeen said the police would still facilitate the event despite having received an incomplete form, but the organisers would be investigated after the conclusion of the event.

Meanwhile, Allaudeen said police recorded statements from six people regarding the Bersih rally outside the Parliament building last month.

“We will record statements from three other people before submitting the investigation paper to the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” he said.

On Feb 27, Bersih organised a rally with participants marching from Tugu Negara to Parliament to submit a memorandum demanding the government carry out its promised political reforms.