Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham says this will help address situations where some parties claim to have the numbers to form the government through statutory declarations.

KUALA LUMPUR: Ngeh Koo Ham (PH-Beruas) has urged the government to enact a law to let the Dewan Rakyat determine who becomes prime minister.

Ngeh said this would help address situations where some parties claimed to have the numbers to form the government through statutory declarations.

“A single MP may sometimes make up three or four statutory declarations. This is not a good practice.

“If possible, I urge the government to legislate a law to ensure that the MP with majority support (to become prime minister) can be determined by a vote in the Dewan Rakyat,” he said.

Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution empowers the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to appoint as prime minister an MP who “in his judgment is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of the House”.

However, the constitution is silent on the precise method or procedure for demonstrating or proving this confidence, leaving room for parliamentary practices and conventions to shape this process.