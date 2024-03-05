The social media influencer hopes economy minister Rafizi Ramli will invite him for a one-on-one discussion before Ramadan.

PETALING JAYA: Social media influencer “Lim Sian See” is still waiting for Rafizi Ramli’s camp to get in touch with him to arrange for his appearance on the economy minister’s podcast.

“What is holding him up? I have lots to discuss with him face-to-face and I guarantee that many will find the live session very interesting,” he told FMT yesterday.

On Feb 19, Rafizi said he wanted to invite “Lim”, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi and former Umno Supreme Council member Isham Jalil to his podcast as he was keen on listening to their ideas on revitalising the economy.

Rafizi also said he wanted to “unveil the person behind the persona who was in charge of the campaign defending 1MDB”, the scandal-plagued state investment arm.

The minister, however, said he would seek feedback from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi prior to inviting the trio to his podcast.

“Lim” immediately accepted the challenge and requested a one-on-one session with Rafizi.

However, he told FMT on Monday that he has not been contacted by any of Rafizi’s aides despite the passing of two weeks.

He said Rafizi should not have any issue with a face-to-face interview as the minister was present at the recently concluded 2024 Bumiputera Congress.

“Lim“ said he hopes Rafizi can keep his promise, adding that it would be best if the interview can take place before Ramadan.