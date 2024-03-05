The former leader cites record-high foreign currency deposits as proof of diminishing confidence in the prime minister’s economic management.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former leader Muhyiddin Yassin today said that the people are losing faith in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s ability to manage the economy.

Muhyiddin (PN-Pagoh) said Malaysians themselves were not confident in the ringgit, given how the country’s foreign currency deposits had reached a historic high of RM250 billion as of July 2023.

“The question is, why are they not confident? Hasn’t the government assured them that the value of the ringgit will strengthen?” he said when debating the king’s speech in the Dewan Rakyat.

“If you ask me, the answer is simple. The people do not trust the prime minister.”

Muhyiddin said netizens on social media had been referencing videos of Anwar criticising the ability of others to govern during his time in the opposition.

“Now the people say back to Tambun (Anwar), ‘You are the one who doesn’t know how to govern the state’,” he said.

The ringgit’s continuous slump is the latest of Anwar’s woes since his rise to power in late 2022.

Anwar, who also holds the portfolio of finance minister, has conceded that the ringgit’s fall is “concerning” and the government is monitoring the situation.

The currency has slid by about 4% so far in 2024 as China’s sluggish economy hurts exports from Malaysia.

In his speech, Muhyiddin also said the people were seeking accountability for the promises previously made by Anwar, such as a reduction in oil prices, the lowering of the cost of goods, the bolstering of the ringgit value, and the implementation of reforms.

These promises were articulated by Pakatan Harapan and the now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat during past electoral campaigns.

“Tambun (Anwar) was adept at making promises when he was in the opposition. Now, the people are searching for that same person from the past,” Muhyiddin said.

The Pagoh MP also urged Anwar to “walk the talk” and honour the promises made to the people, drawing on a quote by Prophet Muhammad regarding the attributes of hypocrisy.

“The signs of a hypocrite are three: when he speaks, he lies; when he makes a promise, he breaks it; and when he is entrusted, he betrays,” he said.

“Let us not have this hypocritical attitude within ourselves. May Allah protect us.”

