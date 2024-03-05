Federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa says it is a worrying trend and calls on sports bodies to promote an active community.

PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya residents have a higher rate of obesity and high blood pressure compared to the national average, says federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said they also lacked physical activity.

Statistics by the health ministry also showed that the level of depression and anxiety was the highest among residents in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

As such, Zaliha said, sports bodies were vital in becoming agents to create a healthy and active community.

“This is actually rather worrying and intervention is needed from all parties, including our sports bodies,” she told reporters after attending a Madani aid handover to sports bodies in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

She also urged sports bodies to organise and support programmes that could inculcate a healthy and active lifestyle.

“We will do the best we can to provide the opportunities and facilities for development, especially in sports, to create a healthy city,” she said.

Zaliha had earlier presented aid totalling RM282,000 to 86 sports bodies, which she said would be used for their administration.