Lim Guan Eng says the new taxes should be deferred until there is more favourable economic growth, by the end of 2024.

KUALA LUMPUR: Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) has urged the government to consider reviewing its newly-introduced taxes, including the 2% hike in service tax and the high-value goods tax (HVGT), to reduce the financial burden on the people and businesses.

Lim, a former finance minister, said the new taxes should be deferred until there was more favourable economic growth by the end of the year.

The service tax hike from 6% to 8% came into force on March 1, while the HVGT is set to be implemented from May 1.

Lim also urged the government to establish a national reform congress to show its commitment to implementing both economic and political reforms.

“A national reform congress that encompasses all is necessary so that no community feels marginalised or neglected,” he said while debating the king’s speech in the Dewan Rakyat.

Earlier, Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh) said the service tax hike could affect the overall supply chain, ultimately leading to an increase in price for almost all goods.

The former prime minister also called on the government to postpone its plan for the rationalisation of petrol and diesel subsidies, considering the people’s struggle with rising prices and taxes.

Meanwhile, Lim said financial experts and economists had concluded that the depreciation of the ringgit was not as serious as claimed by the opposition, as there had been no downgrade in the country’s credit rating like in 2020.

“This is not the same as the situation where the country’s credit rating was downgraded by Fitch Ratings in December 2020 under the previous government, even though the value of the ringgit did not depreciate significantly (at that time).

“The credit downgrade during Pagoh’s (Muhyiddin) tenure as prime minister was more serious because it reflected a more worrying economic performance to the extent that people were waving white flags for help.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, the “#BenderaPutih” campaign was launched on social media to encourage people to hoist a “white flag” to indicate they needed assistance, especially basic necessities.