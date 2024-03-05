The sum was spent on 144 programmes, communications minister Fahmi Fadzil says.

PETALING JAYA: Some RM5.5 million was spent on programmes by the community communications department or J-Kom last year, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

In a written reply, communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said the sum was spent on 144 programmes.

He was responding to Wan Saiful Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) who asked about the programmes conducted by J-Kom last year and the cost involved.

Fahmi also revealed a total of 155 permanent staff at J-Kom.

In the 2021 budget, the controversial department was initially allocated RM85.5 million. The amount was slashed to RM40.5 million after protest from opposition MPs.

Then special functions minister Abdul Latiff Ahmad disclosed in October 2021 that the department had spent only RM2.18 million as of Aug 26 that year.

No allocation was set aside in the 2022 budget, although it was discovered that J-Kom was listed in the appointments list for that year, with 155 appointments.