Economy minister Rafizi Ramli says the social media influencer expects to be treated like ‘the most important person in the world’.

PETALING JAYA: Rafizi Ramli has told social media influencer “Lim Sian See” to wait until after Ramadan to arrange for the latter’s appearance on the economy minister’s podcast.

This came after “Lim” said he was still waiting for Rafizi’s camp to get in touch with him about the matter, raising questions over the delay.

In a post on X, Rafizi said he was on medical leave until March 1 following a spinal operation he underwent two weeks ago, and that he had “a lot to catch up on” this week.

“Lim Sian See seems to have a sense of entitlement. Despite it being only the second week after my spinal operation, it does not seem to matter to him. He still expects me to entertain him as if he is the most important person in the world.

“Next week marks the beginning of Ramadan, a time when people engage in night prayers, not podcasting. Please wait until after Ramadan, as there are more pressing issues to attend to,” he said.

On Feb 19, Rafizi said he wanted to invite “Lim”, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi and former Umno Supreme Council member Isham Jalil to his podcast as he was keen on hearing their ideas on revitalising the economy.

Rafizi also said he wanted to “unveil the person behind the persona who was in charge of the campaign defending 1MDB”, the scandal-plagued state investment arm.

The minister, however, said he would seek feedback from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi prior to inviting the trio to his podcast.

“Lim” immediately accepted the challenge and requested a one-on-one session with Rafizi.