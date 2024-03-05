Siti Nur Athirah Azmi’s sentence will run from the date of her arrest on Nov 2, 2020.

KUALA TERENGGANU: A woman who pleaded guilty to a charge of killing her friend when she was in Form 6 has been sentenced to 30 years’ jail by the High Court here.

Justice Hassan Abdul Ghani ordered the sentence for Siti Nur Athirah Azmi, 23, to run from the date she was arrested on Nov 2, 2020.

According to the charge, Siti was accused of killing Siti Nur Surya Ismail, 19, at a house in Kampung Lubuk Batu, Jalan Bukit Tadok, Telemong, Hulu Terengganu, between 8.30am and 9.30am on Nov 1, 2020.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or a minimum imprisonment of 30 years and a maximum jail sentence of 40 years, and not less than 12 strokes of the rotan if the death penalty is not served.

The court, however, only sentenced Siti to jail, in accordance with the amendments to the Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Act 2023.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Amer Abu Bakar Abdullah and Khairuddin Idris while the accused was represented by Azura Ghazali.